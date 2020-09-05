Global  
 

Alexis Sanchez: I wanted to return to Arsenal after Man United move

The Sport Review Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he wanted to terminate his Manchester United contract and return to Arsenal after his move to Old Trafford in January 2018. Manchester United signed Sanchez in a straight swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan and tied him to a contract reportedly worth as much as £500,000 a week. However, Sanchez struggled […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Sanchez wanted to leave Utd after first day

Sanchez wanted to leave Utd after first day 01:20

 Former Manchester United player Alexis Sanchez said he asked his agent to rip up his contract after the first day of training with United after joining from Arsenal. Pictures Instagram/@alexis_officia1

