Alexis Sanchez: I wanted to return to Arsenal after Man United move
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he wanted to terminate his Manchester United contract and return to Arsenal after his move to Old Trafford in January 2018. Manchester United signed Sanchez in a straight swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan and tied him to a contract reportedly worth as much as £500,000 a week. However, Sanchez struggled […]
Former Manchester United player Alexis Sanchez said he asked his agent to rip up his contract after the first day of training with United after joining from Arsenal. Pictures Instagram/@alexis_officia1