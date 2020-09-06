Sweden vs Portugal Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Makaveli RT @IndyFootball: BREAKING Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with 100th international goal for Portugal
https://t.co/0SYAHNg9bO 9 seconds ago
Scott Devonshire RT @CheGiaevara: June 13th, 2004 - Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Portugal, as they play Greece in the group stage of EURO 200… 25 seconds ago
Jeffrey Nyabor Nations League: Sweden vs Portugal [Livestream] | #NationsLeague
https://t.co/gYHalGosse 1 minute ago
Peppe Sweden v Portugal UEFA Nations League Group Stage LIVE STREAM.https://t.co/M6hDmSH6PU
#SWEPOR https://t.co/lYFjrncQBg 2 minutes ago
oluwadamilola🇳🇬 RT @UnitedStandMUFC: Martial starts for France v Croatia & Bruno starts for Portugal v Sweden.
7:45pm BST - Nations League 2 minutes ago
Carlos Zorrinho Ronaldo hits 100th international goal for Portugal https://t.co/4MaECVLEZU 5 minutes ago
Jonas Giæver June 13th, 2004 - Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Portugal, as they play Greece in the group stage of E… https://t.co/Uoarp0fNvk 5 minutes ago
stelios zambas RT @TheSunFootball: GOOAALL!!
Ronaldo scores his 100th international goal to put Portugal ahead
https://t.co/1qBPfkaR0M 6 minutes ago