Liverpool youngster Neco Williams scores injury-time winner on home debut for Wales vs Bulgaria
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Liverpool starlet Neco Williams scored an injury-time winner as Wales secured a 1-0 victory over Bulgaria in the Nations League. The 19-year-old was a 65th-minute substitute and ended his home debut for the Dragons on a high. Williams, who started three Premier League matches for Liverpool last season, headed in Jonny Williams’ cross in the […]
