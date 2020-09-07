News24.com | World No 1 Dustin Johnson seizes command at PGA Tour Championship
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
13 minutes ago) World No 1 Dustin Johnson rediscovered his driving form to fire a six-under par 64 and seize a five-stroke lead after the third round of the PGA Tour Championship.
