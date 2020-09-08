Global  
 

No. 1 Dustin Johnson in command at PGA Tour Championship

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
World number one Dustin Johnson rediscovered his driving form to fire a six-under par 64 and seize a five-stroke lead after Sunday's third round of the US PGA Tour Championship. The 36-year-old American is chasing his first PGA playoff crown and third victory since the tour returned from a three-month coronavirus shutdown in...
