Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips set to start for England vs Denmark, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish likely to be on bench
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to start for England against Denmark on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old is understood to have been selected by boss Gareth Southgate in his starting XI for the Nations League clash. It is expected he will play alongside West Ham’s Declan Rice in a midfield anchor role. Should he […]
