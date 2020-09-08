Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: 'Westbrook is the X factor; he's the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: 'Westbrook is the X factor; he's the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with' | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to discuss who needs to have a bigger game between James Harden & Russell Westbrook to take the series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard claims Westbrook is the Houston Rockets X factor & needs to have the bigger game to take a 2-1 series lead in the semifinals over LeBron James' Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: 'Westbrook is the X factor; he's the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with' | FIRST T

Chris Broussard: 'Westbrook is the X factor; he's the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with' | FIRST T 03:27

 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who needs to have a bigger game between James Harden & Russell Westbrook to take the series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard claims Westbrook is the Houston Rockets X factor & needs to have the bigger game to take a 2-1 series lead in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard breaks down LeBron's strategy for success in each series, plus Kawhi's & the Clippers struggles | THE HERD [Video]

Chris Broussard breaks down LeBron's strategy for success in each series, plus Kawhi's & the Clippers struggles | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest and greatest in the NBA bubble in Orlando. Broussard feels LeBron James figures out the strategy needed for each series and plans accordingly.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:28Published
Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Giannis' injury, would be shocked if Miami lost series vs Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Giannis' injury, would be shocked if Miami lost series vs Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the injury of Giannis Antetokounmpo and if the Milwaukee Bucks can win the series without him. He feels the Bucks unfortunately are done at this point...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published

Tweets about this