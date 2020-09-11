Global  
 

How to watch every Premier League match on TV this season including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this weekend

talkSPORT Friday, 11 September 2020
The new Premier League season is nearly upon us with the top-flight teams gearing up to go again. The COVID-19 lockdown had unprecedented impacts on the 2019/20 campaign, forcing it to extend into July. As a result of the remaining games last term being held behind closed doors, every fixture was broadcasted on live television. […]
