Islanders turn tables on Lightning with late 3rd-period goal to grab victory Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final on Friday night. 👓 View full article

