Everton secure first Premier League victory in eight years over Tottenham as Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends 10-game goal drought

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brilliant second-half header secured Everton a surprise opening weekend win at Tottenham – and their first success in 16 attempts against Jose Mourinho’s men. It also spelled an end to Calvert-Lewin’s run of 10 Premier League appearances without a goal – having scored eight goals in his previous 10. More to follow… What […]
Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day

Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day

 Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three.

