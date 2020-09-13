Everton secure first Premier League victory in eight years over Tottenham as Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends 10-game goal drought Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant second-half header secured Everton a surprise opening weekend win at Tottenham – and their first success in 16 attempts against Jose Mourinho's men. It also spelled an end to Calvert-Lewin's run of 10 Premier League appearances without a goal – having scored eight goals in his previous 10. More to follow…


