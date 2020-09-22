Dominic Calvert-Lewin targeted by Manchester United, but were put off by Everton’s £80m transfer fee as Premier League side target more goals
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () In-form Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin was reportedly a summer target for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils were put off by the Toffees’ whopping £80million valuation of the striker, according to The Sun. Calvert-Lewin has scored 12 goals in 23 matches, including a first career hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-2 win over West Brom, since Carlo […]
