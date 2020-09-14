Arsenal icon Ian Wright keeps promise by visiting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad for contract talks
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Arsenal legend Ian Wright has taken matters into his own hands by visiting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad to hold discussions about a new contract for the Gunners star. Like every Gooner, Wright is desperate for Aubameyang to sign a new deal and end speculation about his long-term future at the Emirates. Aubameyang was at his influential […]
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-running contract saga has come to a close,with the Arsenal captain making the commitment to stay at the London club. The31-year-old has signed a three-year contract, confirming his future with theGunners.