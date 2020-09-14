Arsenal icon Ian Wright keeps promise by visiting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad for contract talks

Global  
 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has taken matters into his own hands by visiting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dad to hold discussions about a new contract for the Gunners star. Like every Gooner, Wright is desperate for Aubameyang to sign a new deal and end speculation about his long-term future at the Emirates. Aubameyang was at his influential […]
