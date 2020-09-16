Global  
 

Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal in a reported £20million deal. Martinez was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday as the move approached and he has now put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Villa Park. The 28-year-old is Villa’s […]
