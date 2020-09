Week 2 NFL QB Power Rankings: Kyler Murray, Gardner Minshew fly up board as Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield fall Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 ahead of Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this