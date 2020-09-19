Tottenham beat Manchester United to sign Gareth Bale on loan who becomes highest earner ahead of Harry Kane despite Real Madrid paying half his salary

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact



VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN ( Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:54 Published 2 hours ago Ginola surprised to see Bale return to Spurs



Former Tottenham winger David Ginola is surprised to see Gareth Bale about to make his return to the club from Real Madrid Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 10 hours ago Spurs fans react to Bale's return



Tottenham fans have been reacting to the news that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be returning to the club on a season-long loan. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago

