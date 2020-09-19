Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham beat Manchester United to sign Gareth Bale on loan who becomes highest earner ahead of Harry Kane despite Real Madrid paying half his salary

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Tottenham have completed the stunning loan signing of Gareth Bale to bring the former Spurs superstar back to north London. Bale was sold to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record £85.3million, but seven years later he has returned to English football. Spurs announced the loan signing of Bale on Saturday – shortly […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal

Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal 01:11

 Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh footballer became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:54Published
Ginola surprised to see Bale return to Spurs [Video]

Ginola surprised to see Bale return to Spurs

Former Tottenham winger David Ginola is surprised to see Gareth Bale about to make his return to the club from Real Madrid

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
Spurs fans react to Bale's return [Video]

Spurs fans react to Bale's return

Tottenham fans have been reacting to the news that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be returning to the club on a season-long loan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this