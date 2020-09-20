Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Eastern Conference finals: Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat for first win in series

BBC Sport Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Celtics Blow a 17-point lead

Celtics Blow a 17-point lead 01:01

 What I’m Hearing: Celtics have to go back to the drawing board before next game against the Heat

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead [Video]

Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:19Published
Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn't going away anytime soon, they're cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn't going away anytime soon, they're cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED

The Miami Heat already swept the Pacers and then bounced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games. Now they also stole Game 1 from the Boston Celtics thanks to clutch shots from..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:32Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's mentally tougher than the Clippers, but winning the Finals will be his hardest test | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's mentally tougher than the Clippers, but winning the Finals will be his hardest test | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Lakers’ path to the Finals now goes through the Nuggets after Denver upset the Los Angeles Clippers by coming back from a 3-1 series deficit. The Denver Nuggets have made it..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:25Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA playoffs 2020: 10 key questions ahead of Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals showdown

 Can the Celtics handle Miami's zone? Can the Heat stay this hot from deep? Let's talk about the East finals
CBS Sports Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportFOX SportsCBC.ca

Preview: Heat hoping to carry momentum into Game 2 against Celtics

Preview: Heat hoping to carry momentum into Game 2 against Celtics Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat get ready for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

Heat extend series lead on Celtics after completing latest comeback

 Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: .@celtics, who were angry in their postgame locker room after Game 2, were far happier Saturday after holding @MiamiHE… 4 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports .@celtics, who were angry in their postgame locker room after Game 2, were far happier Saturday after holding… https://t.co/ozScFj0z60 6 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS NBA Eastern Conference finals: Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat for first win in series https://t.co/uIX36K8yCB https://t.co/Ilawa5eZ1o 8 minutes ago

SportsMarl

Real Sports Time w/ D-MARL Game 3 "Eastern Conference Finals |Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | Live● 2nd Half coverage & game recap.… https://t.co/FpTJBWaq2s 10 minutes ago

NBAUK

NBA UK Boston won Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals! ☘️ Jaylen Brown (26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST) Jayson Tatum (25 PTS, 1… https://t.co/oFHTUTOaN3 11 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @USATODAY: The Boston Celtics regrouped and rebounded on Saturday night. https://t.co/1uVo9KnIGe 17 minutes ago

sportface2016

Sportface #NBAPlayoffs Il video con gli highlights di Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, gara-3 delle Eastern Conference Finals https://t.co/dQzz1qHCi2 35 minutes ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport Getting big leads has been relatively easy for the Boston @celtics in these Eastern Conference finals #NBA https://t.co/JHF6Yzcwu7 39 minutes ago