NBA Eastern Conference finals: Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat for first win in series
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
Celtics Blow a 17-point lead 01:01
What I’m Hearing: Celtics have to go back to the drawing board before next game against the Heat
