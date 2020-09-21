Global  
 

Chelsea's Mason Mount supports Kepa amid imminent Edouard Mendy arrival

Daily Star Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Chelsea's Mason Mount supports Kepa amid imminent Edouard Mendy arrivalMason Mount says Chelsea players are all behind under-fire stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Spaniard making another mistake during the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool
 Chelsea are expected to announce their seventh summer signing in the next 24 hours with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

