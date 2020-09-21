|
Chelsea's Mason Mount supports Kepa amid imminent Edouard Mendy arrival
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Mason Mount says Chelsea players are all behind under-fire stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Spaniard making another mistake during the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Mendy move to Chelsea imminent 03:12
Chelsea are expected to announce their seventh summer signing in the next 24 hours with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.
