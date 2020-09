Rays reign: Tampa Bay takes down Mets to clinch AL East title Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets. Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets. 👓 View full article