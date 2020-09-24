Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rookie Tyler Herro dazzles to lead Heat past Celtics in Game 4 of East finals

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro — still just 20 years old — scored a Heat rookie-record 37 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra 04:07

 Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celtics Blow a 17-point lead [Video]

Celtics Blow a 17-point lead

What I’m Hearing: Celtics have to go back to the drawing board before next game against the Heat

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:01Published
Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead [Video]

Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:19Published
Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn't going away anytime soon, they're cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn't going away anytime soon, they're cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED

The Miami Heat already swept the Pacers and then bounced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games. Now they also stole Game 1 from the Boston Celtics thanks to clutch shots from..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this