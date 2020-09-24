Rookie Tyler Herro dazzles to lead Heat past Celtics in Game 4 of East finals
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro — still just 20 years old — scored a Heat rookie-record 37 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to...