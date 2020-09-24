Global  
 

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho interrupts Son Heung-min interview to name Harry Kane as Man of the Match (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Son Heung-min scored four goals (each assisted by Harry Kane) in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-5 win away to Southampton on Sunday, but coach Jose Mourinho found it necessary to interrupt his interview to say that Kane was his Man of the Match. Man of the match – Son Heung-min? Jose Mourinho isn't having it 😂https://t.co/HozX03CuHY pic.twitter.com/EAsty4C4xz […]
News video: Jose Mourinho shares heartwarming moment with Macedonian journalist

Jose Mourinho shares heartwarming moment with Macedonian journalist 01:27

 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho talks to a Macedonian journalist whose father used toidolise the Portuguese manager, and agrees to take a photo to lay on hisgrave.

