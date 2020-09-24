Spurs boss Jose Mourinho interrupts Son Heung-min interview to name Harry Kane as Man of the Match (Video) Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Son Heung-min scored four goals (each assisted by Harry Kane) in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-5 win away to Southampton on Sunday, but coach Jose Mourinho found it necessary to interrupt his interview to say that Kane was his Man of the Match. Man of the match – Son Heung-min? Jose Mourinho isn't having it 😂https://t.co/HozX03CuHY pic.twitter.com/EAsty4C4xz


