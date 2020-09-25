Global  
 

French Open 2020 men’s preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Thiem lead the charge

The Sport Review Friday, 25 September 2020
In an unparalleled tennis season, barely into its second month following a five-month shut-down due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have already been some headline-making stories. There was Andy Murray making his competitive return for the first time since last November. Then Dennis Shapovalov, just 21 years old, broke into the top 10 following his […]
 Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years. Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's...

