Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers Game 4 win over the Nuggets | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 25 September 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets came down to the wire again in Game 4 last night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points, just 10 short of Shannon’s prediction, but they were able to secure the win and go up 3-1 in the series. The Lakers outscored Denver on second-chance points 25 to 6 thanks to their offensive rebounding down the stretch. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.
The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double. The Miami Heat, who closed out the...
According to reports, Doc Rivers and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had several lengthy phone conversations following their Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Ballmer also spoke with several..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12Published
The NBA Finals tip off tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win it all over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Despite this, Butler told reporters that he doesn’t think his..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:47Published