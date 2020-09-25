Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers Game 4 win over the Nuggets | UNDISPUTED Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets came down to the wire again in Game 4 last night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points, just 10 short of Shannon's prediction, but they were able to secure the win and go up 3-1 in the series. The Lakers outscored Denver on second-chance points 25 to 6 thanks to their offensive rebounding down the stretch. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.


