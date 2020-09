Josh Allen on the Bills holding on for the win over Rams: 'We've got a resilient team' Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

FOX's Jen Hale talks with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen after their 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear Josh detail how his Bills were able to weather the storm and hold on for the win. 👓 View full article

