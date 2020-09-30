Jose Mourinho shouting at Eric Dier to hurry up on the toilet in Tottenham vs Chelsea game leaves hysterical Ally McCoist asking: ‘Did he think he was doing Sudoku?!’ Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Ally McCoist was in one of those moods on Wednesday morning, with the Scotland legend descending into hysterics over Eric Dier’s ‘when you gotta go’ moment in the Carabao Cup. Tottenham beat Chelsea on penalties on Tuesday night to book their place in the quarter-finals in an action packed game that finished 1-1 after 90 […] 👓 View full article

