Man United offered chance to sign 22-year-old on loan from Real Madrid – report
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain. The Daily Mail is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to offload the Serbia international in the 2020 summer transfer window following the 22-year-old’s difficult first season at The Bernabeu. The same article […]
