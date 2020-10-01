Global  
 

Man United offered chance to sign 22-year-old on loan from Real Madrid – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain. The Daily Mail is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to offload the Serbia international in the 2020 summer transfer window following the 22-year-old’s difficult first season at The Bernabeu. The same article […]
