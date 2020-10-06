Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
English club Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.

The striker has joined the club on a one-year contract and he also has an option to extend the contract for a further year.

Cavani has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A and he has also managed to score 341 goals...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Manchester United sign Cavani

Manchester United sign Cavani 02:00

 Manchester United complete the signing of striker Edinson Cavani, Sky Sports News' James Cooper updates from Old Trafford.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:50Published
'Cavani signing smacks of desperation' [Video]

'Cavani signing smacks of desperation'

Harry Redknapp says Manchester United's deadline day signing of 33-year-old Edinson Cavani 'smacks of desperation.'

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published
'Why so negative on Cavani signing?' [Video]

'Why so negative on Cavani signing?'

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says he cannot understand the negativity surrounding Edinson Cavani's move to Manchester United and that he can have the same impact as Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Incoming Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani is BETTER than current Red Devils star Anthony Martial, claims talkSPORT host Adrian Durham

 Adrian Durham insists Manchester United’s incoming signing Edinson Cavani is BETTER than current Red Devils ace Anthony Martial. The 33-year-old striker is set...
talkSPORT

Manchester United complete signing of Edinson Cavani, who scored more goals for Paris Saint-Germain than Zlatan Ibrahimovic – but will he have similar impact at Old Trafford?

 Manchester United have completed the signing of veteran striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. The Uruguay international had been without a club since...
talkSPORT

Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United signing Edinson Cavani

 Gary Neville has admitted that he is intrigued by Manchester United’s decision to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international is set to put...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this