Manchester United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
English club Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.
The striker has joined the club on a one-year contract and he also has an option to extend the contract for a further year.
Cavani has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A and he has also managed to score 341 goals...
