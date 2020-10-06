Manchester United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

English club Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.



The striker has joined the club on a one-year contract and he also has an option to extend the contract for a further year.



Cavani has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A and he has also managed to score 341 goals...


