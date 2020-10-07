Global  
 

Chelsea duo Abraham and Chilwell will miss England vs Wales clash

Football.london Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Chelsea duo Abraham and Chilwell will miss England vs Wales clashChelsea and England duo Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell miss Thursday's game against Wales after breaking coronavirus restrictions.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports 01:07

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people...

