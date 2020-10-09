Global  
 

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and talkSPORT host Darren Gough awarded MBEs in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

talkSPORT Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and talkSPORT’s own Darren Gough are among those to be awarded an MBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours announced on Friday evening. Rashford, 22, successfully lobbied the Government into a U-turn over its free school meals policy during lockdown, ensuring children in need would receive meals across the summer. […]
