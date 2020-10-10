Global  
 

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli sets record as Royal Challengers Bangalore overcome Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday coasted to a 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 170, CSK were restricted to 132/8, thus suffering their heaviest ever defeat against RCB.

CSK hardly ever got going in their innings with the in-form Faf du Plessis (8)...
News video: IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English 03:22

 Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders....

