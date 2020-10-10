IPL 2020: Virat Kohli sets record as Royal Challengers Bangalore overcome Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming



Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 3 days ago

RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20



Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 21:00 Published 4 days ago