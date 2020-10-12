Global  
 

Tennis: Let Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic GOAT debate go

New Zealand Herald Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Tennis: Let Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic GOAT debate goNow that the 2020 Grand Slam season is done and Rafael Nadal is tied with Roger Federer at 20 major championships, the most for a man in tennis history, followed by Novak Djokovic at 17, some might be tempted to rekindle the conversation...
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest' [Video]

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest'

Former British number one Annabel Croft says Rafael Nadal is in 'pole position' to set the record for Grand Slam men's titles won after his 13th French Open victory equalled Roger..

'It means a lot to equal Fed's record' [Video]

'It means a lot to equal Fed's record'

Rafael Nadal says 'it means a lot' to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles after he won a 13th French Open.

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and the 'GOAT' debate of men's tennis

 Following are some key facts and records as the trio battle for the top spot.
Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slams Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on...
Rafael Nadal routs Novak Djokovic to win French Open for record-tying 20th men's Grand Slam title

 Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win a record-extending 13th French Open and match Roger Federer with his 20th career...
