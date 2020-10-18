|
Marcus Rashford makes prediction about Edinson Cavani at Man United
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford is backing Edinson Cavani to play a big role in Manchester United’s 2020-21 season. The Uruguayan forward completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on transfer deadline day after Paris Saint-Germain released Cavani at the end of the 2019-20 season in France. Cavani has put pen to paper on a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this