Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford makes prediction about Edinson Cavani at Man United

The Sport Review Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford is backing Edinson Cavani to play a big role in Manchester United’s 2020-21 season. The Uruguayan forward completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on transfer deadline day after Paris Saint-Germain released Cavani at the end of the 2019-20 season in France. Cavani has put pen to paper on a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty 00:54

 Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The parliamentary petitionis calling for three policy recommendations by the National Food Strategy tobe...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids [Video]

Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids

Emma Thompson has teamed up with campaigning Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford to call on Britain's government to do more to stop less fortunate kids going hungry.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE [Video]

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE [Video]

Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE. The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Marcus Rashford pinpoints Edinson Cavani arrival as key to Man Utd title pursuit

Marcus Rashford pinpoints Edinson Cavani arrival as key to Man Utd title pursuit Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has outlined the arrival of Edinson Cavani as a throwback to the successful teams of legendary former boss Sir Alex...
Daily Star


Tweets about this