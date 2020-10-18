Danny Murphy delivers verdict on new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Global  
 

Danny Murphy is backing Thomas Partey to blossom into a top midfielder at Arsenal this season. The Ghana international completed a much-anticipated move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a £45m deal on transfer deadline day. Partey put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta landed one of his top […]
