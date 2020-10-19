Global  
 

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine cleared of suspect action

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders' West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League's suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week. Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being...
News video: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders shortly

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders shortly 01:07

 Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas,...

