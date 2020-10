Rugby: Date set for women's Rugby World Cup draw Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Black Ferns will find out next month which sides will await them in the pool stages of the 2021 Rugby World Cup.World Rugby and hosts New Zealand Rugby have today announced the draw will take place at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre... The Black Ferns will find out next month which sides will await them in the pool stages of the 2021 Rugby World Cup.World Rugby and hosts New Zealand Rugby have today announced the draw will take place at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre... 👓 View full article