IPL 2020: 'Shreyas Iyer is an unbelievable captain,' says Kagiso Rabada Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shreyas Iyer, 25, is not just fast establishing himself as a versatile batsman, but his style of captaincy in the *IPL* too is winning him laurels.



Iyer recently received a lot of praise from senior India opener and his Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Now, DC's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has hailed Iyer's leadership... Shreyas Iyer, 25, is not just fast establishing himself as a versatile batsman, but his style of captaincy in the *IPL* too is winning him laurels.Iyer recently received a lot of praise from senior India opener and his Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Now, DC's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has hailed Iyer's leadership 👓 View full article