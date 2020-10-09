Global  
 

IPL 2020: Delhi Capital deliver all-round performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals' bowlers fired with the ball to carry their side to a 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Shreyas Iyer-led side had scored 184 runs and the Royals fell 47 runs short of the target courtesy of some fine fielding and brilliant catching by Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 185 runs,...
