IPL 2020: Delhi Capital deliver all-round performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Delhi Capitals' bowlers fired with the ball to carry their side to a 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Shreyas Iyer-led side had scored 184 runs and the Royals fell 47 runs short of the target courtesy of some fine fielding and brilliant catching by Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good enough...We're doing some things wrong and it's hurting it considerably," said Steve Smith on being...