Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll

CBS Sports Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cardinals vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belichick Gives Credit To Seahawks, Russell Wilson [Video]

Belichick Gives Credit To Seahawks, Russell Wilson

Bill Belichick speaks to reporters after the Patriots' lost to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Giants vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Bears vs. Rams odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Bears game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 106-70 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Ravens game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this