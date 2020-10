Mike RT @NESN: Rays rookie Randy Arozarena set a record for most postseason home runs in MLB history Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Serie… 4 minutes ago

SF Giants on NBCS Randy Arozarena broke the single-postseason record for homers that was held by Barry Bonds, Nelson Cruz and Carlos… https://t.co/enqlPDPyQi 12 minutes ago

NESN Rays rookie Randy Arozarena set a record for most postseason home runs in MLB history Saturday night in Game 4 of t… https://t.co/dsGpNsTN3Y 18 minutes ago

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @CBSSportsMLB: World Series: Rays' Randy Arozarena sets MLB postseason record with ninth home run https://t.co/CtEbhtPXVV 23 minutes ago

Eddie West RT @theScore: Rays' Randy Arozarena sets record for most HRs in single postseason. https://t.co/KeJJCEPC0f https://t.co/YmfO68tXwd 24 minutes ago

CBS Sports MLB World Series: Rays' Randy Arozarena sets MLB postseason record with ninth home run https://t.co/CtEbhtPXVV 26 minutes ago

theScore Rays' Randy Arozarena sets record for most HRs in single postseason. https://t.co/KeJJCEPC0f https://t.co/YmfO68tXwd 33 minutes ago