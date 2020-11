Ocon hopes 'brutal' F1 spares George Russell Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Oct.25 - Esteban Ocon is hoping the sometimes "brutal" world of Formula 1 does not expel George Russell. Following the Dorilton Capital takeover, acting Williams boss Simon Roberts in Portugal would not deny speculation the team is looking to replace Russell, 22, with the heavily Mexican-backed Sergio Perez for 2021. Perez would be paired with.....check out full post ยป

