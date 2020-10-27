IPL 2020: SRH hammer DC by 88 runs, stay alive in race for playoffs
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded a mammoth 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, and remained in contention for a place in the payoffs.
In response to 219/2 wickets, DC were blown away for 131 and succumbed to their third consecutive defeat of the season. The defeat took DC to the...
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor..
After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then..