IPL 2020: SRH hammer DC by 88 runs, stay alive in race for playoffs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded a mammoth 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, and remained in contention for a place in the payoffs.

In response to 219/2 wickets, DC were blown away for 131 and succumbed to their third consecutive defeat of the season. The defeat took DC to the...
