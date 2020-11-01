Ralph Hasenhuttl gives worrying injury update on Southampton star Danny Ings amid history of knee problems – ‘It doesn’t look good’ Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Southampton’s dramatic victory 4-3 over Aston Villa might’ve come at a big price as Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted Danny Ings’ knee injury ‘doesn’t look good’. The prolific forward was on the score sheet as the visitors raced into a four-goal lead inside the opening hour, before three late strikes from Villa made Southampton’s afternoon far less […] 👓 View full article

