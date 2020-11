Danny Ings injury update after Southampton ace suffers knee issue vs Aston Villa Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Danny Ings got on the scoresheet in Southampton's 4-3 win away at Aston Villa on Sunday, but Ralph Hasenhuttl has been left sweating after his star striker suffered a knee injury late on Danny Ings got on the scoresheet in Southampton's 4-3 win away at Aston Villa on Sunday, but Ralph Hasenhuttl has been left sweating after his star striker suffered a knee injury late on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this