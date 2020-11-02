Global  
 

Manchester United fan wants Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford after Arsenal loss

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A Manchester United fan has remarkably told talkSPORT he wants Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. The Norwegian coach is under increasing pressure following Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal. The Red Devils are 15th in the table, albeit with a game in hand, but have won just two […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says neither side deserved to win after 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says neither side deserved to win after 1-0 loss to Arsenal 00:53

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "neither side deserved to win" in a press conferenceafter his Manchester United side lost 1-0 to Arsenal, Manchester United lost1-0 to Arsenal on what was manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100th game incharge.

