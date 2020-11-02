Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a pretty big loss to the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 9, calling into question whether previous predictions that they could win their division were a bit too hasty... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:40 Published 4 hours ago Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance for revenge against the New Orleans Saints, but Clay Travis thinks Tom Brady will come up short in Week 9 as well. Hear him explain why he thinks Drew Brees will.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:08 Published 3 days ago Emmanuel Acho buys Brady wishing Patriots the best: 'It's easy if you're 6-2 with Bucs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley decide if they're buying that Tom Brady is being genuine when he wishes his former team the New England Patriots the best. Acho argues that it's easy for Brady to wish.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago