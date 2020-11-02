Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win. Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to think Brady didn't have anything left int he tank, and his success in Tampa Bay proves he was more important to the Patriots' dynasty than his former head coach.
