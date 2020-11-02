Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVEThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win. Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to think Brady didn't have anything left int he tank, and his success in Tampa Bay proves he was more important to the Patriots' dynasty than his former head coach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE 04:12

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win. Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to think Brady didn't have anything left int he tank, and his success in Tampa Bay proves he was more...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a pretty big loss to the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 9, calling into question whether previous predictions that they could win their division were a bit too hasty...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:40Published
Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance for revenge against the New Orleans Saints, but Clay Travis thinks Tom Brady will come up short in Week 9 as well. Hear him explain why he thinks Drew Brees will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:08Published
Emmanuel Acho buys Brady wishing Patriots the best: 'It's easy if you're 6-2 with Bucs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho buys Brady wishing Patriots the best: 'It's easy if you're 6-2 with Bucs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley decide if they're buying that Tom Brady is being genuine when he wishes his former team the New England Patriots the best. Acho argues that it's easy for Brady to wish..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published