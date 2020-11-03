Global  
 

Ryan Giggs: Wales manager and Manchester United legend denies allegations after arrest on suspicion of assault on girlfriend

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after the Wales manager was arrested at his home on Sunday night. According to The Sun, police were called to the Manchester United legend’s Worsley home at around 10pm on Sunday night following reports of a disturbance. Giggs, 46, was then arrested on suspicion of assault and actual […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Wales aware of alleged Giggs incident'

'Wales aware of alleged Giggs incident' 01:22

 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says the Football Association of Wales has cancelled Tuesday's news conference following allegations over manager Ryan Giggs.

News24.com | Man United legend Ryan Giggs arrested - reports

 Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports late Monday.
News24


