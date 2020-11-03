Ryan Giggs: Wales manager and Manchester United legend denies allegations after arrest on suspicion of assault on girlfriend
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after the Wales manager was arrested at his home on Sunday night. According to The Sun, police were called to the Manchester United legend’s Worsley home at around 10pm on Sunday night following reports of a disturbance. Giggs, 46, was then arrested on suspicion of assault and actual […]
