Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona will undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, his doctor said.

The operation was expected to begin on Tuesday night after the 60-year-old was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain, Xinhua news agency...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Maradona brain surgery 'successful', media team says

Maradona brain surgery 'successful', media team says 00:53

 Diego Maradona has successfully undergone an operation for possible bleedingon his brain, his public relations team said. In a statement released onTuesday night, the 1986 World Cup winner's public relations team said theoperation "was all successful and it happened as expected."

