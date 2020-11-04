Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona will undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, his doctor said.
The operation was expected to begin on Tuesday night after the 60-year-old was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain, Xinhua news agency...
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona will undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, his doctor said.
The operation was expected to begin on Tuesday night after the 60-year-old was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain, Xinhua news agency...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this