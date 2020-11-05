IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan has no issues opening with Marcus Stoinis
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () While Shikhar Dhawan has held one end up this season while opening the batting for Delhi Capitals (DC), there are doubts over who his opening partner will be in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, as Prithvi Shaw has failed to live up to the billing in the latter half of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
): Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02. RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's 2/26 went...
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am..
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He..