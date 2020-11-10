Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniil Medvedev overtakes Roger Federer in ATP rankings

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Daniil Medvedev's first title of the year in the Paris Masters moved the Russian up to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday as the world's top players move onto London. Medvedev's 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win against Alexander Zverev on Sunday lifted him above 39-year-old Roger Federer who has sat out most of the season following...
1
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic eyes record-equalling 6th title; Rafa seeks maiden crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews