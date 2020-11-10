Daniil Medvedev overtakes Roger Federer in ATP rankings
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Daniil Medvedev's first title of the year in the Paris Masters moved the Russian up to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday as the world's top players move onto London. Medvedev's 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win against Alexander Zverev on Sunday lifted him above 39-year-old Roger Federer who has sat out most of the season following...
