FA chairman Greg Clarke apologises for derogatory term used in parliamentary committee meeting
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () FA chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for his use of the term “coloured” in a meeting with a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Clarke attended the meeting with the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee alongside Premier League chief Richard Masters and EFL boss Rick Parry. The trio were called to discuss a number […]
