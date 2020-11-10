Global  
 

FA chairman Greg Clarke apologises for derogatory term used in parliamentary committee meeting

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
FA chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for his use of the term “coloured” in a meeting with a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Clarke attended the meeting with the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee alongside Premier League chief Richard Masters and EFL boss Rick Parry. The trio were called to discuss a number […]
 Chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

