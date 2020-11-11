Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli likened to Brazil legend Ronaldo – ‘The way that he picks up the ball and runs at goal is phenomenal’
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli is a ‘phenomenal talent’ who has similar qualities to former Brazil striker Ronaldo. The 19-year-old forward burst on to the scene at the Emirates last season, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances and clearly left a mark on former striker Kevin Campbell. Martinelli has since been ruled out until the end of […]
