Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli likened to Brazil legend Ronaldo – ‘The way that he picks up the ball and runs at goal is phenomenal’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli is a ‘phenomenal talent’ who has similar qualities to former Brazil striker Ronaldo. The 19-year-old forward burst on to the scene at the Emirates last season, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances and clearly left a mark on former striker Kevin Campbell. Martinelli has since been ruled out until the end of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like